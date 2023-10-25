Jon Jones Out Of Stipe Miocic Fight At UFC 295 After Suffering Injury

Play video content

Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic will not happen at UFC 295 next month -- Dana White just announced the heavyweight champion suffered a torn pectoral tendon while training earlier this week ... sidelining him for the next eight months.

"What's up, everybody? Here we are again," Dana said in a social media video late Tuesday night. "Jon Jones was training last night, got injured. He was wrestling and he tore the tendon that connects your pec to the bone off the bone."

"Eight months, gonna need surgery. He's out."

White shared footage of the moment Jones went down ... showing him wincing in pain as he reached for his chest.

The UFC honcho said fans can now tune in to see Sergei Pavlovich take on Tom Aspinall for the interim heavyweight title at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 11 ... which will be the co-main event alongside the Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira bout.

Despite the bumming news about Jones vs. Miocic, White is clearly fired up about the new fight ... as No. 2-ranked Pavlovich is 18-1 with 15 knockouts, and No. 4 Aspinall is 13-3 with 10 K.O. and three submissions -- meaning he's never let any of his wins go to the judges.

"A combined 25 knockouts, 26 first-round finishes -- No. 2 vs. No. 4 in the heavyweight division for the interim heavyweight title."