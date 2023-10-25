Russell Wilson Sends Mushy Message To Ciara On 38th Birthday, 'Heaven Sent'

'You Truly Are Heaven Sent'

Russell Wilson continues to remind everyone he's madly in love with Ciara ... sharing a mushy post on his Instagram page on Wednesday in honor of her 38th birthday.

The Denver Broncos quarterback threw up several photos of his singer/dancer wife ... all while using her latest hit song with Chris Brown, "How We Roll," as background music.

The pics showed the former Super Bowl champ with Ciara at football practices, on vacations, date nights and more.

"Happy Birthday to my Queen, @ciara ❤️," the 34-year-old signal caller wrote. "You truly are Heaven sent, the perfect mother to our children, and God's blessing to me as we get to do life together as Husband & Wife."

"We are all truly BLESSED!! I'm so grateful that God put you into my life and we've been able to create an amazing (growing) family."

Wilson married Cici in 2016 and the family of five moved to Denver when the Seahawks traded the 9-time Pro Bowler to the Broncos last year. The two announced in August they're expecting a third baby together ... something Wilson begged her for on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" last year.

He's also a proud stepfather to Ciara's first son, Future Zahir.

"God has so much in store for you this year of life and I can’t wait to see how much good will come from your presence and joy!!!" Wilson said.

"I Thank Jesus for you every day! I Love You Mrs. Wilson."