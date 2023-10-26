Russell Wilson Rents Out Waffle House For Ciara's 38th Birthday Bash

Play video content

Forget nightclubs and fancy restaurants ... Russell Wilson took Ciara to a Waffle House for her birthday -- and she loved it!!!

The NFL star rented out the entire eatery on Wednesday night to celebrate his wife's 38th trip around the sun ... dolling up the chain food place with a red carpet, balloons and much more.

The bash was clearly a surprise for Ciara -- who couldn't believe Wilson put in the extra effort to make her cake day that special.

"Oh, my gosh," she said in a highlight video of the evening. "Babe! This is like next level. This is like top, top!"

"My honey knows how much I love Waffle House!"

The two sat down in a booth for CiCi's bday dinner ... and it seems Ciara's order featured hashbrowns, cheese, a sandwich and some pickles. And, of course, later in the night, it was all washed down with a platter of birthday donuts.

Wilson noted in Ciara's video that he knew she'd be a fan of his big plan ... saying he had an inkling her pregnant belly "wanted some waffles and eggs."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Wilson's perfect birthday for his wife didn't just begin at night, though ... earlier in the day, he penned a mushy note to her on Instagram, writing that she's truly "Heaven sent, the perfect mother to our children, and God’s blessing to me."