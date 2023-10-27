Shaquille O'Neal, Damian Lillard Collab With Meek Mill, Rick Ross On Rap Remix
Shaq, Damian Lillard Team Up W/ Meek Mill & Rick Ross ... On Rap Remix
10/27/2023 9:02 AM PT
Shaquille O'Neal and Damian Lillard are joining a new kind of super team ... hopping on a rap remix with Rick Ross and Meek Mill!!
The two superstar MCs just dropped their remix to their new track titled "SHAQ & KOBE" on Friday ... enlisting the two hoopers to add verses of their own.
The Bucks All-Star -- AKA Dame D.O.L.L.A -- was the first athlete to deliver his lyrics ... with a few of his basketball highlights playing right before the start -- "Dame from the hash mark, a three, oh my goodness."
Lillard made several sports references throughout his part ... with lines like, "I'm shot callin', not stallin' and not hoggin'/Pass the ball, we runnin' it up and we not joggin'," ... as well as a nod to the G.O.A.T., Michael Jordan.
"Jordan my tongue when I'm on my king s***," Dame said.
Shaq -- who's no stranger to the music industry -- had even more bars about his hoops career ... name-dropping Spurs legend Tim Duncan and his former head coach, Phil Jackson.
"Foreign 'round, flyin' spurs like when I bullied Duncan," the Hall of Famer said ... later adding, "I can hear the money talkin' like if it was Phil."
O'Neal -- who had a stake in the Sacramento Kings until 2022 -- also wrote about his venture into team ownership -- "Did a song with Biggie, it was all a dream, so was ballin' 'til I made it, now we own a team."
Toward the end of Shaq's verse, he mentions his old teammate and friend, Kobe Bryant ... saying, "I'ma bring the drama 'til I'm with the Mamba."
The two rappers joined the guys on TNT's "Inside the NBA" on Thursday in honor of the song ... presenting a Maybach Music Group chain to Shaq, who got a bit emotional over the gesture.