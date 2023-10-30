Celebs Dressed As Barbie Over The Years

Barbie is all the rage this Halloween and lots of folks are sure to be pretty in pink for costume parties ... but celebs have been dressing as the famous doll for years.

There are countless versions of Barbie ... and Halloween bashes in Hollywood have basically seen them all ... so let's take a stroll down memory lane and look back at some of the highlights.

Paris Hilton, Hailey Bieber and Nicki Minaj have all dressed up as Barbie ... and the costume evolution is pretty amazing.

Paris went with a tulle dress, matching headband and Barbie sash. Hailey opted for an '80s look and Nicki went designer with some Louis Vuitton and some Barbie bling.

Rita Ora once accessorized with a tiara and a white dog ... to go along with some see-through bottoms ... you could say she's putting the hot in hot pink.

Rebel Wilson put her twist on a Barbie costume last year for the Casamigos Halloween party in Beverly Hills ... dressing up like a doll in its Mattel packaging.