New Edition Announce 2024 Las Vegas Residency At Wynn Encore Theater

Yes, All 6 Of Us!!!

New Edition is set to take Vegas by storm ... the famed R&B powerhouse just announced a residency for Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore Theater -- and it's coming at ya next year.

The six-man supergroup revealed the six-date details to Sherri Shepard's TV audience on Monday ... with Johnny Gill promising nothing short of a blockbuster, not to mention a more intimate performance than what fans have gotten accustomed to.

NE has been packing arenas on tour for the past two years and says they want to give their diehards a more streamlined experience on stage.

“This is going to be more theatrical than our Legacy and Culture tours,” Bobby Brown told the AP, adding, “This will be a lot more intimate. We wanted it to be up, close and personal for our fans.”

The last time we spoke to Bobby, he told us NE was "forever" and they take pride in everything they do ... looks like nothing's changed on that front!!!

The festivities kick off on February 28 with tickets going on sale Friday.