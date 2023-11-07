Offset and Son Wave Perform 'On The River' For Vevo CTRL

Offset's already letting his youngest son Wave set it off in the booth -- hip hop's literally in his blood and the rap prince got his first taste of the artist limelight.

On Tuesday, both Offset and Wave made their debut performance with Vevo's CTRL series to perform "On The River" ... the kickoff track from Offset's recently released album, "Set It Off."

Wave didn't actually make his rapping debut -- à la Drake's son -- but the 2-year-old tyke didn't skimp on bringing his energy to the shoot. Watch the clip, in particular ... he got super amped up toward the end of his dad's performance.

The kid already knows ya gotta finish strong!

Play video content TMZ.com

Offset recently tipped us off a family collaboration was coming -- in addition to another bombshell revelation ... he's dropping another album in just a few month's time.