Tisha Campbell Finds Late Dad's Porn Collection in Hilarious Video

Tisha Campbell made pretty hilarious discovery in cleaning out her late father's home following his death ... coming across a seemingly-endless collection of porn DVDs.

Tisha's dad, Clifton Campell, died Nov 1, but the actress and her family were able to enjoy some comedic relief as they found the X-rated stash going through his belongings.

The "Martin" star joked she could open up her own porn store as she sifted through titles like "Gaping Black Buttholes", "White Ho's With Bros", and "Black Cobra." Of course, each DVD came complete with sexually-explicit graphics on top.

Funny enough, Tisha also tells a story of how she recently told her 76-year-old dad he needed to get rid of his outdated DVD player ... and how it's now clear why he fought her to keep it. "Now we know why, you nasty a**!" she quipped.

Chuckling away with her family, it was clear Tisha was more entertained than embarrassed by the NSFW findings ... even writing in her IG caption that while mourning was difficult, it was nice to find "levity and laughter with the family" -- and was adamant her dad would've loved their reaction to finding his erotic entertainment catalog.