Nick Cannon and Other Celebrities Dish Out Thanksgiving Dinner to L.A.'s Homeless

Celebs Dish out Thanksgiving Dinner to L.A.'s Homeless

A gaggle of celebs joined forces Wednesday to dish out turkey dinners at the L.A. Mission.

Check out the list ... Nick Cannon, Danny Trejo, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Denise Richards, Maxine Waters, L.A. Mayor Karen Bass, Kyle Massy, Bobby Berk, Crystal Kung and more.

It's an annual event to help the homeless and others struggling with some comfort on Thanksgiving.

The Mission serves more than 3,000 lbs of turkey, 700 lbs of mashed potatoes, 800 lbs of green beans and 600 pies.

The Mission also gives out 650 Bibles, 1,400 blankets and 1,200 tarps.