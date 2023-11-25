Rob Base Remixes 'It Takes Two' for Kidney Disease Awareness, E-Z Rock's Legacy

Play video content TMZ.com

Hip hop pioneer Rob Base is switching up the lyrics to his classic jam, "It Takes Two," for an undeniably great cause ... raising awareness for diabetes.

The proud NYC native recently partnered with 2 pharmaceutical giants, Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company, to update his 1988 hit with lyrics like, "People with no symptoms to show, could have kidney disease -- and not know!!!"

According to research, more than 35 million American adults are suffering from chronic kidney disease, and up to 90% of them are totally unaware they're even affected. 😬

Rob famously earned his hip hop stripes operating as a duo alongside his trusted DJ E-Z Rock, who passed away from diabetic complications in 2014, when he was just 46.

Rob, now 56, and having lived through the loss of his friend and musical partner, is urging everyone not to wait for signs and get their kidneys tested immediately.