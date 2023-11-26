Bellator Champ Patchy Mix Says He'd Beat Sean O'Malley Inside 2.5 Rounds

Play video content TMZ Sports

Patchy Mix is Bellator's Bantamweight champion, but the 19-1 fighter has no doubt in his mind that he's the best in the world, regardless of the MMA promotion.

"I believe deep down, full-heartedly, in my heart of hearts, I actually know I am the best bantamweight in the world."

Of course, different promotions have different champions ... the most well-known Bantamweight title holder being MMA star Sean O'Malley, the UFC champion.

TMZ Sports had a conversation with Mix this week after his impressive 2nd round submission win over Sergio Pettis at Bellator 301 ... and we asked him about his standing in the Bantamweight hierarchy.

"100%. 150%. 1,000%. I don't think I just take them, I'd finish them. I'm a finisher. I'm the best finisher at Bantamweight. My record speaks for itself. 19-1. 15 finishes. I think I finished 13 or 14 out of my last 15 wins. It speaks for itself. I can finish anybody in the world."

On a matchup with O'Malley -- who became champ with a TKO win over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 -- Patchy is very confident in how he'd fare in the hypothetical scrap.

"Different styles, and I can strike too. I'm very good on the feet, as well. I'm just as tall as [O'Malley]. Just as long as him," Patchy said,

Mix continued ... "I just believe I'm better than him. I think I could finish him within 2.5 rounds. I don't think he'd really have much for me."

Now, unless the fighters move promotions, it's a fight that'll likely never happen.

For Mix, it's an interesting time. Bellator was just bought by PFL, and although it sounds like PFL execs plan to keep the promotion running, there's some uncertainty about what the future holds for Bellator.