Britney Spears' Mom Shops at Dollar General After Claims She Sold Britney's Items

Lynne Spears appears to be doing her shopping on a budget ... buying from Dollar General after claims she's been selling Britney's belongings to stay afloat financially.

Lynne was spotted wheeling a shopping cart filled with items out of the discount store in Britney's hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana earlier this week.

There's a lot being made about Lynne's finances these days, though she's strongly denied claims she's been hawking Britney's clothes, hats and shoes in a Kentwood consignment shop.

It's interesting to see Lynne doing some shopping at Dollar General, but it's worth noting she's also got a designer purse in the store's bright yellow shopping cart ... and eventually unloads her goods into a white Mercedes.

Earlier this month, the Daily Mail published an article with a family source claiming Lynne has spent the last 5 years selling Britney's clothes and accessories from tour performances, her personal wardrobe and appearances on TV and award shows.

Lynne vehemently denied the report on social media ... posting a picture with some of Britney's clothes and the caption, "I would never sell my daughter's things. Get your facts straight @dailymail."

As we reported ... in her new memoir, Britney accuses Lynne of trashing her collection of antique dolls and personal journals, with Lynne denying the allegations.