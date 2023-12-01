Casanova's Motion For Early Prison Release Denied

Casanova just came up empty in his push for an early release from his 15-year prison sentence ... a judge denied the Roc Nation rapper's plea after admitting responsibility to his crime.

A federal court ruling handed down on Friday denied Casanova's motion for a compassionate release, noting he already got a sentence at the bottom of the sentencing range and has yet to even serve 20% of it.

You'll recall, Cas pled guilty to robbery in August 2020. He distanced himself from his previous associations with the Gorilla Stone Nation gang in a passionate letter to the judge ahead of sentencing, but the judge said Cas hasn't proven he's no longer a danger to anyone in the community, and the 188-month sentence imposed is still warranted.

