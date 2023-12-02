Chris Brown Challenged To Dance-Off by Robert Glasper Before Grammys

Play video content TMZ.com

Robert Glasper is all pumped up to face Chris Brown at the Grammy Awards once again .. and tells us he's open to challenging his R&B category competitor to a dance-off!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked up with Robert this week, where the reigning "Best R&B Album" winner laughed off his past tensions with CB and praised his artistry.

#GRAMMYs Best R&B Performance nominees:



Summer Too Hot - Chris Brown

Back To Love - Robert Glasper

ICU - Coco Jones

How Does It Make You Feel - Victoria Monet

Kill Bill - SZA pic.twitter.com/dCfGFArdCG — PopSpace 🚀 (@PopSpace_) November 10, 2023 @PopSpace_

The 2024 Grammy noms went live a few weeks ago where it was revealed that Rob and Breezy going head to head for the 2nd consecutive year, this time in the "Best R&B Performance" category

Rob doesn't rule out the chances of conspiracy pitting him and Chris up against one another, especially after last year's drama.

Losing the award brought out Chris' gangsta side and questioned Robert's entire existence, before cooling off and doing his research and apologizing after seeing RG was a legit contender.

Robert thinks the best well to settle their differences is to hop in the ring and sweat it out in a dance battle ... which could be the highlight of both their Grammy nights.