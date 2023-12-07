Alvin Kamara Sends Signed Ball, Jersey To NFL Official Injured In Sideline Collision

Alvin Kamara is doing his part to brighten up an NFL official's week after the Saints star accidentally broke the guy's leg during a game on Sunday ... sending a signed ball and jersey his way -- with a well wishes note too.

The man -- Nick Piazza -- received the gifts on Wednesday, according to NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan ... just three days after Kamara barreled into him in New Orleans' tilt against the Lions, seriously hurting him in the process.

This sideline worker’s leg did not look good after Alvin Kamara ran into him. Prayers up 🙏

pic.twitter.com/P6KYgKQty2

Piazza seemed to be super appreciative of the gifts -- posing for a photo with them all -- while also revealing to Duncan that Saints owner Gayle Benson personally reached out as well.

While grateful for the support ... Piazza is still far from a healthy man -- as he's got a super long road to recovery ahead of him.

My column on Nick Piazza, and the head-spinning events that changed his life on Sunday…



https://t.co/rM0mPpsAAF

Piazza said doctors told him he tore ligaments in his knee and fractured his fibula as well -- and all of the ailments will require major surgery on Friday.

Piazza is expected to miss work for the next couple months as he recovers -- and his role this season as an NFL sideline official is over as well.