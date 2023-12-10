Kid Capri Thinks Kim Kardashian Should Make Taylor Swift Apology Privately

Play video content TMZ.com

Kid Capri thinks it's time for Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian to end their feud, but not in a grand face-off for public consumption -- instead, he says settling scores behind closed doors is the way to go.

We caught the "World Famous" DJ out in NYC this week shortly after we broke the news Kim still hasn't made nice with TS after the 2016 phone convo between Kanye and Taylor -- the one Kim recorded to make it seem like Taylor was cool with the infamous "Famous" lyrics about her.

Kid Capri looks fondly back at his times hanging with the Kardashians -- he deejayed Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom's wedding back in '09 -- but says right and wrong aren't equals and KK should do the right thing like a Spike Lee joint.

Despite the tensions, KC says it would behoove Kim and Taylor to cut out all media -- social included -- from their talks, so a genuine breakthrough can be had.

BTW, he's not excusing Kanye from his role in all this, especially if he never actually got Taylor's green light to include the racy line where calls her a "bitch."

Taylor said the fallout from the secretly recorded phone call made her move to a "foreign country" and mistrust almost everyone around her.