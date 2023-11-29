Kanye West Ripped By Jewish Orgs For Referencing Sex with 'Jewish Bitch' In New Song

Kanye West is getting backlash from some prominent Jewish advocacy groups over rapping that he couldn't possibly be antisemitic because he "f***** a Jewish bitch" in his new tune, "Vultures."

A spokesperson for the Anti-Defamation League tells TMZ ... "At a time of rising antisemitism worldwide, it’s disgusting to see Kanye once again use his platform to spew Jew hatred."

Though ... they add the degrading lyrics aren't surprising given the source ... blasting the rapper as an "unrepentant antisemite and clearly a misogynist."

Meanwhile, Richard Hirschhaut, spokesperson for the American Jewish Committee, a global advocacy organization for the Jewish people, echoes the anger ... telling us that while Ye's unrepentant antisemitism is well-documented, his latest expression of anti-Jewish invective "seems particularly pathetic and sad."

"To fuel the flames of antisemitism and promote such bile to his millions of followers, especially at this fraught and dangerous time for the Jewish community, is unforgivable," Richard adds.

As we reported ... Kanye performed the offensive lyrics live for the first time at a nightclub in Dubai over the weekend, alongside Ty Dolla $ign and Lil Durk.

The song was leaked earlier this month as Ye worked on his new Ty Dolla $ign album out in the Middle East.

