Will Smith Hangs Out with Jada Pinkett Lookalike at Art Basel in Miami

Jada Pinkett Smith might think the Oscars slap saved her marriage to Will Smith -- but hubby seems to be singing a different tune in FL ... where he's rolling with her lookalike.

The actor's been spotted out in Miami these past few days for Art Basel ... and between Thursday and Friday, this mystery woman has been tagging along with him and his crew -- and yes, she's a dead ringer for Jada ... with kinda the same shaved-head look/'do.

She's a bit thicker/curvier than Jada ... but frankly, we're still not sure who exactly she is. What we do know, though, is that she's been at Will's side lately and acting pretty chummy.

No PDA or anything between 'em from what we can see ... but whoever she is, she's in his orbit. Of course, it's interesting because she looks exactly like Jada -- but more importantly, Jada just said she'd never leave Will after he stood up for her at the Academy Awards.

From Jada's POV ... "so many positive things came after it." If you ask everybody else, though they might say otherwise -- and it's still a bit unclear how WS really feels about it.

Anyway, Jada was not with Will late last week in Miami ... so while she might be saying they're closer and more unified than ever post-slap -- Will appears to be telegraphing something else. He went to Saudi Arabia last week without her ... and now this.

Granted, he did spend Thanksgiving with her and the rest of the family -- so it's hard to say what's really going on. Per usual with them, we're sure it's complicated ... and then some.