Mama June Bringing Chickadee's Ashes On Family Disney World Trip For Christmas

After suffering the loss of Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, Mama June and the rest of her family are spending the holidays at the happiest place on earth ... and we're told Anna's remains are coming along, too.

Sources connected to the family tell TMZ ... before Anna passed, they had all spoken about spending Christmas at Disney World in Orlando, Florida -- and that plan is going forward, because the fam has rented a house in the area and will spend the week together.

We're told the family has a small urn holding some of Anna's ashes, and they're planning on bringing it with them to the rental house ... so they feel like she is there.

Our sources say Mama June, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" and her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird and her family, and Anna's daughter, Kaitlyn, will all be going to the Mouse House -- we're told Anna's ex-husband, Michael, got an invite for their kid, Kylee ... but no word back on if she'll be coming, too.

Obviously, Christmas is going to be a hard one for the girls after recently losing their mother ... and while there are no plans to bring Anna's ashes to the theme park, we're told Kaitlyn plans to wear her new necklace there, which contains some of her mom's remains.

As for the gifts, Anna said before she died that she wanted to give her kids iPads, and our sources say they were already gifted the tablets -- with the family wanting to fulfill one of Anna's final wishes.