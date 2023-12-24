DC Young Fly Talks Holiday Plans After Difficult Year Losing Wife & Sister

Play video content TMZ.com

DC Young Fly is keeping the faith this festive season ... despite a difficult year marked by the loss of his longtime partner, Jacky Oh!, and his sister.

Talking to TMZ at LAX, he says his focus is making Xmas special for his 3 kids he shares with Jacky ... prioritizing a lot of prayin' during their family time together.

He says that as long as you stay God-fearin' and obedient, everything's gonna be A-OK -- even through the pain and agony.

DC certainly went through it this year ... with TMZ revealing his partner Jacky had died as a result of complications from a BBL in May.

Tragedy struck once again in October when he announced his sister had passed away ... going on to place his trust in the higher power again, writing on IG: "GOD is love and love will always overcome adversity."

Despite his personal setbacks, he's adamant on paying things forward ... telling us he's giving back to the community this year to "spread love and show people there's hope."

Thankfully, there have also been some celebratory moments for DC this year ... taking on the opportunity to star alongside Eddie Murphy for the new Netflix Xmas movie, "Candy Cane Lane."