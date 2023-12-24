Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

DC Young Fly Talks Holiday Plans After Difficult Year Losing Wife & Sister

DC YOUNG FLY TALKS XMAS PLANS W/ KIDS After Tough Year Losing Wife & Sister

12/24/2023 12:10 AM PT
ALWAYS BE OBEDIENT
TMZ.com

DC Young Fly is keeping the faith this festive season ... despite a difficult year marked by the loss of his longtime partner, Jacky Oh!, and his sister.

Talking to TMZ at LAX, he says his focus is making Xmas special for his 3 kids he shares with Jacky ... prioritizing a lot of prayin' during their family time together.

6/28/23
CAN'T BREAK ME
TMZ.com

He says that as long as you stay God-fearin' and obedient, everything's gonna be A-OK -- even through the pain and agony.

Remembering Ms Jacky Oh!
Launch Gallery
Remembering Jacky Oh! Launch Gallery

DC certainly went through it this year ... with TMZ revealing his partner Jacky had died as a result of complications from a BBL in May.

Jacky Oh! Gets Grand Send-Off at Funeral Service
Launch Gallery
The Touching Funeral Launch Gallery
Freddy O

Tragedy struck once again in October when he announced his sister had passed away ... going on to place his trust in the higher power again, writing on IG: "GOD is love and love will always overcome adversity."

Despite his personal setbacks, he's adamant on paying things forward ... telling us he's giving back to the community this year to "spread love and show people there's hope."

Ms Jacky Oh! Family Photos
Launch Gallery
Ms Jacky Oh! Family Photos Launch Gallery

Thankfully, there have also been some celebratory moments for DC this year ... taking on the opportunity to star alongside Eddie Murphy for the new Netflix Xmas movie, "Candy Cane Lane."

He tells us the acting gig was a "blessing" and the experience showed him that God "had his hands on him" -- that is, if he stays obedient, of course.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later