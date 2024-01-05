LeBron James Wants To Play Madden On Fenway Screen After Mysterious Fortnite Sesh

LeBron James says he's got next after a mysterious Fortnite session popped up on the Fenway Park scoreboard this week ... calling on his fellow Boston Red Sox owners to let him use the big screen to get in some Madden action of his own!!

A clip from outside the historic stadium made rounds on social media on Thursday ... showing an unidentified enthusiast playing the popular video game on the massive outfield display.

King James -- who owns an undisclosed amount of Fenway Sports Group, which includes the Sox -- got wind of the epic moment ... and he wants to flex his skills on the jumbotron, too!!

I hate to be a snitch, but someone is playing Fortnite in Fenway right now pic.twitter.com/eIMZfrVO4A — Jake Roy (@Jake3Roy) January 4, 2024 @Jake3Roy

"Ayyyyeee!! Let me get some Madden games going on there! @FenwaySportsMgt @RedSox 🤣🤣👑," the Los Angeles Lakers superstar said on X.

Of course, James has a history of using scoreboards for his gaming hobby -- as we previously reported, he got in a Madden sesh on SoFi Stadium's scoreboard during an early birthday celebration in 2022.

Play video content DECEMBER 2022 Instagram / @kingjames