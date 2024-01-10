Sean Paul Attempts to Squash Beef Between Jada Kingdom and Stefflon Don

Jada Kingdom and Stefflon Don are ready to spill each other's blood across dance hall floors, but Sean Paul is calling for an end to their feud ... because he doesn't feel femme fatales should be fighting!!!

Stefflon recently released her fiery track "Dat A Dat" with snubs aimed at Jada, who came back even harder with her diss chune, "London Bed" -- highlighted by obituary artwork to symbolize Steflon's career death. 💀

Fans were eating up the back-and-forth like jerk chicken when SP swooped in Wednesday with an IG post telling them to simma down because, as he sees it, they're both masquerading as ragamuffins.

Sean says women can't get upset because they need to stay level-headed for when the men get heated! His words, not ours.

The "Gimmie the Light" legend got mixed reactions to his commentary -- many deemed his comments sexist and said his peer mediation skills could probably use some work.