Darnell 'SuperChef' Ferguson's Estranged Wife Files TRO After Alleged Attack

Darnell 'SuperChef' Ferguson's estranged wife is looking to protect herself after he allegedly attacked her ... because we've learned she filed a TRO against him.

According to new docs, obtained by TMZ, Tatahda Ferguson filed in Lousiville, Kentucky Monday -- the day before Darnell was arrested -- seeking protection for her and their 3 kids.

She's also asking for Darnell to stay away from her work, home, and their kids' school ... and Tatahda is seeking temporary custody and child support.

In the docs, Tatahda claims Darnell came into her home without her permission on January 2 while she "had a guy friend sleeping with me." She says the guy took off when Darnell arrived.

She claims Darnell was upset that she wasn't responding to his calls, as well as the man sleeping with her, and got irate ... allegedly breaking her door and punching a hole in her wall before choking her out.

Tatahda says Darnell ripped her shorts off and demanded to see her private parts, "because I was his and no one else's."

As we reported, Darnell pleaded not guilty in court to the criminal charges related to this alleged incident, and his bond was set at $10k. Records show he posted bail Wednesday and was released.