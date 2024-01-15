Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Anderson .Paak Chills in Mexico with Singer Sterre Days After Divorce Filing

Anderson .Paak Jets to Mexican Beach With Dutch Singer Amid Divorce Filing

1/15/2024 3:08 PM PT
Anderson Paak Hits Beach With Singer Sterre Days After Filing For Divorce
Backgrid

Anderson .Paak's wasting no time getting back in the dating game ... days after officially pulling the plug on his marriage, he's hitting the beach in Mexico with a new songbird.

The Silk Sonic scribe was spotted in Puerto Vallarta Sunday with Dutch singer Sterre Marith Tapilatu, and they're clearly a couple ... holding hands during a romantic walk at sunset.

Backgrid

The breathtaking scenery makes it seem as if they're in a music video for one of his R&B classics -- cue up "Leave the Door Open."

It's unclear when AP and Sterre first got together, but their public coming out as a couple happened just days after the Grammy winner filed to end his 13-year marriage to singer Jae Lin.

anderson paak jae lin

TMZ broke the story, in his divorce docs, Anderson is seeking joint custody of the 2 kids he and Jae Lin have together, and wants to divvy up their assets equally.

Getty

AP won't be schmoozing on vacay too long, though -- his Apple Music 1 podcast "Paak House Radio" just launched its 2nd season. Seems like he might have more than music to discuss ... if he chooses.

