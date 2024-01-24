Draymond Green Suspensions Led To Team USA Snub, Says Grant Hill

Draymond Green won't be going for gold with Team USA at the Paris Olympics ... and his recent suspensions played a factor in the decision -- this according to Grant Hill, who says the Golden State Warriors star needs to focus on himself this summer.

41 pros were announced as potential candidates to suit up for the Red, White and Blue at that 2024 Games on Tuesday ... and only 12 of those guys will make the final cut.

Surprisingly, Green -- a two-time gold medalist and one of the best forwards in the NBA right now -- wasn't listed ... and Hill, who became Team USA basketball's managing director in 2021, explained why that's the case.

"We all understand and certainly have great respect and sensitivity to this particular period in his career and he’s working through some things both on and off the court," the former NBA star said on Wednesday.

"We at USA Basketball, we want to support him on his journey. We just didn’t feel that playing over the summer gives him the best opportunity to do what he needs to do."

Green is fresh off an indefinite suspension (12 games) after smacking Suns center Jusuf Nurkić in the face during a game in December.

Just one month prior, Green was suspended five games for putting Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert in a headlock while trying to defend his teammate Klay Thompson.

Green is no stranger to controversy ... but the 33-year-old said ahead of his return he will try to remove the "antics" out of his game.

"It's not on changing who I am completely," Green told the media earlier this month.