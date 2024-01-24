Torrei Hart Says Touring with Katt Williams Is No Shade to Kevin Hart

Play video content TMZ.com

Torrei Hart is advising everyone upset she's touring with Katt Williams -- after he took big swipes at her ex-husband Kevin Hart -- to get over their emotions, she's booked and ready to hit the road!!!

TMZ Hip Hop recently caught up with Torrei in Burbank, where she explained she and Katt have a longstanding friendship dating back 20 years ... and he simply picked her to join on his "Dark Matter" Tour because she's "funny as f***!!!"

Katt set off the year with his roasting of Kevin -- and several other Black comics on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast -- but Torrei says her history with Katt is set in stone, and she isn't involved in their "beef."

Self-assurance aside, Torrei says she feels like it's her time to step into her own spotlight outside Kevin's shadow ... she maintains she's a 15-year comedy vet, climbing through the ranks of the chitlin' circuit and deserves this moment!!!

She intentionally named her own tour "No Hart Feelings," so haters can stay mad!!!

