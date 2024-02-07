San Fran Chiefs-Friendly Sports Bar Says 49ers Fans Are Welcome, With Catch

The owner of the only Chiefs-inspired bar in San Francisco is clearing up whether 49ers fans are actually "banned" -- as has been suggested -- and he's saying they're not, but also noting ... it might be hard to get in come game day.

Here's the deal ... Vlad Cood -- who owns the sports bar Buzzworks in SF, which has come to be known as a Chiefs-friendly haven for Kansas City diehards -- tells TMZ that recent reports he and his staff weren't letting San Fran fans into the establishment are false.

There were a lot of headlines locally that ran with that narrative, but Cood says his words were taken out of context -- although, he does admit ... it could be difficult for the 49ers faithful to actually get into the building, especially around Super Bowl weekend.

While he tells us his doors are open to any and all -- regardless of team affiliation -- Cood says that his bar tends to get packed with Chiefs fans on football Sunday early and often ... and that's just how it's gone for a while.

Cood says 49ers heads can certainly swing by anytime they want, but by the time kickoff starts -- he tells us Buzzworks is usually stuffed with Chiefs people ... and he doesn't expect that to change for the SB. In other words, come as you are ... but come with time to spare!

He does also say this ... if 49ers fans are truly interested in coming to his business, he's got an alternative for them where they can congregate and pound booze among their brethren. As it turns out, Cood owns another bar across the street there called Butter, which he says has more than enough room for anyone who wants to file in and catch Super Bowl LVIII.

Here's the irony in all this ... Cood tells us he himself is actually a longtime 49ers fan -- so even though Buzzworks caters to Chiefs lovers, it sounds like he'd love to be with his own kind.

