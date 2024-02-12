Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Davido Buys $250K Gem-Filled Chain To Honor Son Who Drowned

Davido Late Son Immortalized With $250K Chain... Contains 8000 Stones!!!

2/12/2024 12:15 AM PT
THE TOUCHING TRIBUTE
Davido has a sparkling new pendant to honor his three-year-old son who died from an accidental drowning in 2022 ... and like his guardian angel, it's a one of one!!!

Celebrity jeweler Gabriel Jacobs presented Davido with the completed chain earlier this week, a shimmering replica of his son Ifeanyi's face wearing a crown of flowers, and tells TMZ Hip Hop the piece contains an astounding 8,000 stones in total ...  natural brown, champagne, and black diamonds, oh my!

Gabe says the entire piece weighs 60 carats in total and cost him $250,000 in full but the details found craftsmanship is priceless.

The headwrap adorning Ifeanyi is made from even more diamonds, opal, topaz, and citrine ... the birthstones of the late toddler, in addition to Davido and his wife Chioma.

3 GRAMMY GOD
Davido told TMZ Hip Hop he was hoping to cash in on at least one of his 3 Grammys at this year's awards but came up empty-handed at last Sunday's ceremony.

None the matter, fans will get a chain to see Davido's new swangin' when he hits the stage as the headliner for the upcoming Raha Fest in Kenya!!!

