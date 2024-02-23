Floyd Mayweather Gifted $150K Watch At Exclusive 47th Bday Bash!

Floyd Mayweather once again proved no one celebrates a birthday better ... the legendary fighter threw a super exclusive party for his 47th trip around the sun, and was gifted an insane $150K watch!

The shindig went down Thursday night at Swan -- David Grutman's spot in Miami -- where Mayweather, who turns 47 on Saturday, hosted 150 of his closest friends, including Nicky Jam ... many of whom TBE flew into town, and put up at a fancy hotel.

On the menu ... everything from pizzas to wagyu steak and truffle fries. Guests also sang karaoke, as Floyd danced.

But, the highlight of the night was when Mayweather was presented with a $150k watch from Avi Hiaeve of Avi & Co. -- jeweler to a ton of celebs -- made with 18 karat gold, and over 29.3 carats of diamonds!

“It’s rare to find such a human being like Champ. Giving him a gift is the least I can do to show my appreciation for having him in my life,” Avi told us about giving such an expensive gift.

And get this ... last night's party was just one of multiple bashes the former champ is having this week. In fact, the partying started Wednesday night when the 50-0 fighter was chillin' with Rick Ross!

Floyd, thanks to his buddies Jona Rechnitz and P Reala, has a bunch of fun things planned in the MIA area through Monday!