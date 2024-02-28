Hitmaka Calls Out Diddy For Cutting Him Off Records, Creating Rifts With Artists

Turns out Lil Rod's not the only one with deeply rooted gripes about working with Diddy -- superproducer Hitmaka is making his own claims about bad biz deals with the music mogul.

On the recent PPV episode of "The Joe Budden Podcast," Hitmaka shared his experiences while working on Diddy's "Love Album: Off The Grid" -- the same project for which Rodney Jones, aka Lil Rod, is suing Diddy for unpaid royalties ... among a litany of other allegations.

Play video content

Hitmaka told Joe, Diddy dialed him up ahead of the album's creation and gassed up his talent to get him in the studio with fellow artists London on Da Track and Jozzy.

After sending Diddy several tracks, Hitmaka claims Diddy went behind his back recruiting Cardiak, Eric Bellinger and several others to dissolve his contributions from the tracks ... so much so, the album was released without any of his credits!

Play video content Instagram / @lilrodmadeit

Hitmaka says he ran into Diddy afterward, and as he describes it ... the gaslighting about the project continued -- and he says he feels sorry that Jozzy is stuck on the Love Records imprint amid all the lawsuits against Diddy.

To make matters worse, Hitmaka alleges Diddy infringed on another Bad Boy project in which he was involved ... that being French Montana's 2021 album "They Got Amnesia."

Hitmaka says he was originally the executive producer, and had his tags on the album opener "ICU," but got hit with the Diddy Effect ... as his voice got replaced with the man writing the checks!!!

He calls it diabolical déjà vu ... Hitmaka said the same thing happened to him during his 2008 freshman season when Diddy came between him and his OG co-producer Rob Holladay.

Hitmaka says he put a stop to Diddy's shenanigans when he attempted to poach his go-to artist and part-time lover, Tink, for one of his projects.

Play video content TMZ Studios