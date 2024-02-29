Pistons' Isaiah Stewart Breaks Silence On Drew Eubanks Fight, Apologizes To Team

Play video content X / @KoryEWoods

Isaiah Stewart just addressed the Drew Eubanks fight for the first time since their Valentine's Day clash ... and while he didn't get into specifics about the incident -- he did apologize to his team.

The 22-year-old power forward spoke on the matter with media members for about a minute on Tuesday at Detroit practice ... starting things off with a mea culpa.

"First and foremost," he said, "I apologize to my teammates -- just the organization. Because I always want to represent the organization in a great fashion."

Stewart then went on to thank the Pistons and their fans for their support in the wake of it all.

"I'm ready to just get back out here," he said, "and compete and win these games."

Stewart initially found himself in hot water back on Feb. 14 ... after cops say witnesses told them he socked Eubanks in the face during a tussle at the Footprint Center just prior Detroit's tilt with the Suns.

Authorities said the incident caused Eubanks a minor injury -- and Stewart was ultimately hit with an assault charge. However, less than two weeks later, prosecutors dropped the case -- stating in court documents Eubanks "no longer desires prosecution in this matter."

Stewart missed the Pistons' tilts against Indiana, Orlando, and New York while serving a three-game ban for the incident ... but he did return on Tuesday night and logged 11 points in 34 minutes.