Tom Brady Bawled While Addressing Patriots Over Deflategate, Darrelle Revis Says

Tom Brady was an emotional wreck over the infamous Deflategate scandal ... with former Patriots players revealing just how hard the quarterback took the allegations following the AFC Championship Game in 2014.

Hall of Famer Darrelle Revis -- who played for the Pats for one season -- says a visibly upset Brady spoke with his teammates at some point prior to Super Bowl XLIX ... and he burst into tears as he denied any wrongdoing.

"When Deflategate happened and Tom was the headliner of the whole situation, he addressed us as a team," Revis said in the "The Dynasty: New England Patriots" documentary on Apple TV+. "You could tell he was distraught."

"He was actually bawling his eyes out in front of us."

According to Revis, Brady explained he would not ruin the season for his teammates ... and all the claims were false.

Pats owner Robert Kraft also weighed in on the challenging time for the face of the franchise ... saying the two weeks between the AFC title game and Super Bowl were "very difficult on Tommy."

Brady was accused of asking team managers to release pressure in the game balls below the league requirement for the Pats' win over the Indianapolis Colts ... which eventually led to a four-game suspension.

Danny Amendola added the whole scandal took a toll on Brady ... especially because his kids dealt with hecklers at school over it all.