Keith Thurman Calls Out Critics Who Says He's Done ... 'Boxing Needs Me!'

Keith Thurman is back ... and if you don't like it, oh well -- 'cause One Time says he is what boxing has been missin' and doesn't give a damn what the haters have to say!

TMZ Sports spoke with the 30-1 welterweight fighter ahead of his March 30 bout against Tim Tszyu (24-0) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

It will be his 3rd fight in the last four years ... so you can understand why many don't believe Thurman will come back and be his old dominant self, but he doesn't care.

"My haters are my real motivators!" the 35-year-old said, "So keep hatin' baby and I'ma keep pushing."

"If you're not hated out here, you not doing nothing positive in life. Everyone who does something positive in life is gonna have haters. I'm a dreamer, I'm living the dream and the haters can hate all they want."

Thurman -- who fought big stars Manny Pacquaio, Danny Garcia, and Shawn Porter -- says his long absence is felt in boxing and plans to bring back awesomeness with his return.

"I believe boxing needs Keith Thurman. I really deliver some of the greatest entertainment on that world-class scene every time they put me in the ring," Thurman said.

Thurman also has a message for the critics who never stepped into the ring ... yet have so much to say about him and other boxers.

"We put our blood, sweat, and tears into that ring," Thurman said." We step into the fire where most people, they can sit here and they can type up and make all the comments -- they wouldn't last ONE MINUTE in the ring."

"They wouldn't last one minute. They're not about that life!"