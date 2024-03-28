Draymond Green Ejected For Yelling At Ref, Steph Curry Gets Emotional

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Draymond Green Ejected For Yelling At Referee ... Curry Gets Emotional

Draymond Green was ejected from yet another NBA game Wednesday night -- this time for screaming at a ref -- and Steph Curry was so upset that it happened again, he got visibly emotional on the floor.

The latest DG meltdown happened early in the first quarter of the Warriors' matchup with the Magic in Orlando ... after Green was furious with official Ray Acosta over some foul calls.

Green went up to the ref and began screaming in his face ... and, initially, Acosta appeared to be set to let it all slide with a technical call.

But then Green continued jawing -- and after nearly half of a minute of yelling, Acosta tossed the power forward from the contest.

Curry couldn't believe he had lost Green from a key game yet again -- remember, Green was suspended indefinitely earlier this year over an on-court incident with Jusuf Nurkic -- and he buried his face in his jersey.

Steph was still able to put it all aside and pull out the win -- but afterward, he was clearly upset with Green for throwing him and his team in that situation once more.

"We need him," Curry said of Green. "He knows that. We all know that."

"So whatever it takes to keep him on the floor and be available, that's what's got to happen. Especially at this point in the year. So, it was a tough way to start the game."

The Warriors, who are just 38-34 this season, are still on the bubble of the playoff picture even with Wednesday night's W -- currently sitting at the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference standings.

It's unclear if Green will be there for the team as it continues to try to climb in the race for the postseason -- as there's been no word yet if he'll face further punishment from the league ... especially on the heels Tuesday night's awkward grabbing of Patty Mills.

