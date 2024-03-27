Draymond Green Wraps Arm Around Patty Mills' Neck During Game

Draymond Green has found himself at the center of more criticism over his on-court antics ... this time, the Golden State Warriors star is getting backlash after wrapping his arm around Patty Mills' neck and forcing him to the ground.

The incident went down during the first quarter of the Dubs' road matchup against the Miami Heat on Tuesday ... when Green got tied up with Mills as he moved through the paint to try to defend Bam Adebayo's shot.

A nearby official immediately blew his whistle ... and the play was reviewed to see if Adebayo's attempt happened prior to the the common foul.

Green was visibly upset over it all ... pleading his case with the refs before they took a look at the replay. Ultimately, they decided the illegal contact happened prior to the shot, and Adebayo's make was waved off.

The Miami broadcasters were bewildered over the fact that the officials didn't consider a flagrant foul on Green ... calling it a "dangerous play."

Of course, Green has been punished twice this season for his in-game actions ... most recently serving an indefinite suspension for hitting Phoenix Suns player Jusuf Nurkic in the face on Dec. 12.