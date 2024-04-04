Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'Wild N' Out' Star Rip Michaels Says Wife Left Him Amid Heart Attack Recovery

Rip Michaels Wife Left Me On My Death Bed 🏃🏽‍♀️💨 ... Fans Kept Me Alive

Getty

Comedian Rip Michaels recovered from his near-fatal heart attack this past November but returned home to a cold bed -- he says his wife left him while he fought for his life!!!

Rip told Angela Yee the alarming news Thursday on her show "Way Up" ... he joked his ex-spouse Veronica -- to whom he was married for 2 years -- didn't care much for the "til death do you part" aspect of their vows, and started plotting her exit while he was in his darkest hour.

TMZ.com

We got Rip out last month in NYC, and he had nothing but hilariously morbid jokes for his congestive heart failure condition -- laughing is better than crying any day of the week!!!

The "Wild N Out" alum says Veronica bolting brought him closer to his daughter from a previous relationship. He also credited fan support for keeping him going after he posted about his health scare.

Rip Micheals in the hospital

He took the high road with jokes and didn't completely smear his ex ... just suggested she simply wasn't built for real-life situations.

It was all good just a year ago, when Rip and Veronica were making the interview rounds as a cooking couple ... but now their union is completely fried.

Rip and Veronica Michaels
On The Fly PR

Dah well ... the water might be cold, but there's still plenty of fish out there for Rip!

