UFC Didn't Call Khabib Nurmagomedov W/ UFC 300 Fight Offer, Manager Says

It seems everyone's accepted Khabib Nurmagomedov is retired for good ... the MMA legend's manager says the UFC didn't even reach out about a possible return to the Octagon as Dana White's promotion put together one of their biggest events ever!

UFC 300 is going down Saturday, April 13 in Las Vegas ... and it's a landmark event (UFC 1 was in 1993!). The card's stacked -- from the early prelims through the main event, Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill -- with 13 strong fights!

For months, fans wondered who would be a part of the card ... and with White's org obviously looking to put their best foot forward, we asked Khabib's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, if he received a call from the UFC in an attempt to lure the 29-0 superstar.

"Even if [UFC] asked me to call Khabib, I'm not even gonna call Khabib. I'm not. I'm not gonna call Khabib to fight," Abdelaziz told us.

"His legacy moves on to other people like Islam, Usman, Umar, Gaethje, his team. He's a guy who created opportunities for all those guys coming up. He created an opportunity himself with myself. He brought up the whole team and now just create an opportunity for other people. That's what he's doing right now."

Of course, Nurmagomedov, who is still just 35 years old, retired after beating Justin Gaethje by submission at UFC 254 in late 2020 ... following the tragic death of his father and coach, Abdulmanap.

Khabib was inducted into the UFC's Hall of Fame in 2022.

There was a time when the UFC tried to lure Khabib back to the cage ... but listening to Ali, it's clear that's now stopped.

"Dana tried for years but Dana understands now. I think Khabib retired early too, I agree with Dana, but his father situation, the trauma he went through, the promises he made, and honestly, now, at this point, I don't wanna see Khabib come back."

"He undefeated, on top, he's the greatest of all time. I agree with Dana White on everything. This one I don't agree with him on. [Khabib's] the greatest, he's the GOAT," Nurmaogmedov's longtime manager said.

There's a bunch more with Ali ... on his many star clients who ARE fighting this Saturday, including the aforementioned Gaethje, the #2 ranked lightweight, who is fighting fellow legend Max Holloway.

The former 145 lb. champ, still ranked #2 at featherweight, is moving up a weight class for the scrap. What would a win mean for JG and his title hopes? We asked Ali.

We also talked to AA about client Kayla Harrison ... who is making her UFC debut against Holly Holm.

It's fair to say Abdelaziz sees big things coming for the Olympic gold medalist.