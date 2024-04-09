MMA's Rachael Ostovich Hits Punching Bag, Pregnancy Can't Stop Me!

MMA star Rachael Ostovich ain't lettin' a bun in the oven keep her from getting in a violent workout ... hitting the punching bag while in the third trimester of her pregnancy!!

The 1-0 BKFC fighter and former UFC talent posted a clip of her recent gym session on Tuesday ... rocking a one-piece athleisure 'fit as she threw some jabs at a new addition to her fitness setup.

"Third trimester ain’t stopping me," Ostovich said on Instagram. "lol I'm sure Miss. Dovey Girl is having the time of her life in there."

Ostovich -- who announced her pregnancy with a nude photoshoot on February 25 -- even shared some fighting tips ... saying attacking her new water punching bag bare-handed helps build tolerance for when it comes to hitting a real human, which she happens to do a lot with her day job.