Here's What Gypsy Rose Blanchard Threw Away From Ryan's Fridge

Gypsy Rose Blanchard threw away more than a couple of items in Ryan Anderson's fridge -- she was chucking entire cartons of food, new and old ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Gypsy and her estranged hubby would dine out a lot during their marriage -- but Ryan rarely ate all his grub at the restaurants they'd go to, choosing to take much of it home instead.

We're told him constantly bringing home doggy bags and to-go boxes of chow came to a head at one point before they split -- resulting in their fridge getting packed with a ton of containers ... which we're told really started to pile up.

Our sources also tell us the couple had also been filming season 2 of Gypsy's Lifetime show -- where they would get meals provided by production. So, those meals would also get boxed up and added to the fridge. Safe to say, this got on Gypsy's nerves after a while.

We're told Gypsy started to feel very triggered and stressed out about all the food hoarding ... as our sources say it deeply reminded her of her late mother, Dee Dee Blanchard's issues.

In order to cope with the stress, we're told Gypsy decided to clear out the fridge one day ... which blew up into drama with her ex. Since GRB didn't know what was old or new -- as nothing was labeled -- we're told she just ended up throwing out damn near everything.

Ryan accused Gypsy of throwing away food he was planning to eat and take to work, per our sources. And, as we previously reported, this escalated into a very heated argument.

We're told the food hoarding had nothing to do with Ryan's weight ... as he's been losing weight since reaching 500 pounds. Apparently, Ryan is just particular about when he eats.

While all of this may sound trivial, it was clearly too much for Gypsy ... who's been adjusting to life outside prison since her December release. Remember, Gypsy and Ryan tied the knot when GRB was still incarcerated ... living together for the first time in the last few months.

Gypsy pulled the plug on her marriage at the end of March, however ... announcing her split in a private social media message -- she later filed for divorce.