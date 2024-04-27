Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Sonny Vaccaro Says Caitlin Clark Deserved Michael Jordan-Esque Nike Deal

Sonny Vaccaro On Caitlin Clark's Nike Pact ... She Deserved A Jordan-Esque Deal

Caitlin Clark Sonny_Main_
Getty Composite

Sonny Vaccaro says he believes Caitlin Clark could have gotten a much better deal from Nike -- telling TMZ Sports he's sure the former Iowa superstar could've inked a pact similar to the one Michael Jordan got back in the day.

The shoe industry legend, of course, knows all about the deal MJ received -- he was the one who helped negotiate it. And, when he heard Clark only received $28 million over eight years to be with Phil Knight's co., he was surprised it wasn't more.

POORLY HANDLED
TMZSports.com

Vaccaro tells us she could've landed a contract that not only gave her more annual money -- but also allowed her to take a cut of every Clark-branded item sold ... just like Jordan got with his initial Swoosh agreement in 1984.

"She should have gotten a piece of everything," the 84-year-old said, "just like Michael Jordan."

Vaccaro believes there were plenty of people to blame -- everyone from Clark's reps ... to other shoe companies who dropped out of the race and allowed Nike to come in with what appeared to be on its face a company-friendly contract.

"I'm saying to you," he said, "they messed up. They should have held on to the last drop."

Caitlin Clark -- On The Court
Launch Gallery
Caitlin Clark -- On The Court Launch Gallery
Getty

Clark, though, doesn't seem too disappointed ... $28 mil, after all, is a ton of coin -- especially considering she's only set to make $76,000 from her WNBA contract this season.

And, hey, she gets her own signature Nike shoe ... which we're sure she's thrilled about.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later