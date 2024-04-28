Islam Makhachev Says He's Bad Matchup For Dustin Poirier, Predicts 'Easy Fight'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Islam Makhachev is putting his lightweight title on the line at UFC 302 ... but, it's a low-risk fight according to the champ, who tells us he's an awful stylistic matchup for Dustin Poirier.

"[Dustin's] problem is his style. That's one problem the guy has. His weak point is wrestling and grappling," 32-year-old Makhachev told TMZ Sports, adding, I have the key for the easy fight. And I think if I follow the plan, I can beat him easy."

Poirier is regarded as a well-rounded fighter who is a great striker, and solid on the ground ... which happens to be the area where Makhachev excels.

"My style and Khabib's style is worst style for Dustin. People who can take him down, hold him there, always give him problems," IM said.

It's not that Islam doesn't respect Dustin ... he does. He described the future Hall of Famer as a "legend" with a vast amount of Octagon experience.

Speaking of resumes, Poirier, a perennial contender, is coming off a KO win over Benoit St. Denis at UFC 299. Dustin's won 5 of his last 7, including wins over Conor McGregor (twice), Dan Hooker, and Michael Chandler.

Makhachev last fought at UFC 294 ... when he beat Alexander Volkanovski by KO. In 26 pro fights, Islam has only lost once, in 2015. Since, he's won 13 straight, beating the likes of Volk (twice), Charles Oliveira and Bobby Green.

We also asked Islam if Dustin was the opponent he hoped for ... or if he was hoping to face any of the 3 fighters ahead of Poirier in the lightweight rankings (#1 Arman Tsarukyan, #2 Charles Oliveira, #3 Justin Gaethje).

"Honestly no, Dustin is a good opponent. Because Oliveira, Arman, I beat these guys already," Makhachev said, referencing his 2019 win over Tsarukyan, and 2022 victory over Oliveira.

"My dream fight for this division I think is Gaethje, but he lose already. Right now in the position in our weight, I think we just have Dustin."