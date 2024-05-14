Tom Brady's Buccaneers Pants From Final NFL Game Hit Auction Block

The last pair of trousers Tom Brady ever wore in an NFL game are up for grabs -- the super-rare piece of history has hit the auction block ... and could fetch a TON of money!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... the uniform pants TB12 wore during Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2023 NFC Wild Card game against the Dallas Cowboys have been made available via Grey Flannel Auctions ... with bidding starting May 20.

The opening bid is $10k ... but considering the GOAT's jersey from the same game fetched $1.4 million last year, it's safe to say these slacks are gonna sell for a pretty penny.

Brady put up some solid stats in his final game before retirement ... throwing for 351 yards and two touchdowns in the January 16, 2023 contest. Unfortunately for Brady, the Bucs lost 31-14 ... and that was the end of his incomparable career.

The pants were photo-matched and authenticated by The MeiGray Group -- the same folks who confirmed Brady's jersey was the real deal as well.

To make it even more clear the uni pants are from that game -- the date and opponent are literally etched on the waistband in permanent marker, and Brady's jersey number is featured on a tag.