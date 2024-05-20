Peloton Says It's Cutting Diddy Music From All Its Classes

Peloton is swearing off Diddy's music for all future workouts -- this after the horrifying 2016 clip of the rapper beating his ex, Cassie, emerged.

On its private member's Facebook page, the fitness company stated, "We take this issue very seriously and can confirm Peloton has paused the use of Sean Combs' music, as well as removed the Bad Boy Entertainment Artist Series, on our platform."

They add, "This means our instructors are no longer using his music in any newly produced classes. Again, thank you for sharing your concerns and thank you for being a member of our Peloton community."

Peloton's comment was in response to a post from a concerned member reading, "Dear Peloton, Your next purge needs to be all Diddy classes. Signed, women everywhere."

Sources with direct knowledge have also confirmed to TMZ ... Peloton's scrapping Diddy's music.

You'll recall, back in 2022, Peloton removed all of Kanye West's music from its on-demand library following his antisemitic remarks -- so they clearly have a track record of swift action when it comes to maintaining brand integrity.

This comes hot on the heels of Diddy's public apology for his videotaped beating of Cassie ... saying he "takes full responsibility for his actions" and claims he's already gone to rehab.

A 2016 video shows Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in an altercation that matches some allegations in now-settled lawsuit https://t.co/fYUQ2z2MYN — CNN (@CNN) May 17, 2024 @CNN

The March 2016 assault on his then-girlfriend took place at L.A.'s InterContinental Hotel ... and in the surveillance video -- obtained by CNN -- you can see Diddy chase her down a hallway, grab her by the neck and hurl her to the ground ... where he kicked and dragged her.

But the "apology" has been widely trashed by the public, especially since he didn't directly apologize to Cassie.