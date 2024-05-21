Tank Dell Returns To Texans Practice 3 Weeks After Nightclub Shooting

NFL star Tank Dell is looking damn near 100% just three weeks after suffering injuries in a nightclub shooting ... rejoining his Houston Texans teammates and crushing it during Tuesday's practice.

No. 3 was front and center during organized team activities ... even taking passes from quarterback C.J. Stroud at one point.

CJ Stroud ➡️ to Tank Dell.



Back like he never left. pic.twitter.com/BtXYY7aEMt — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) May 21, 2024 @Djbienaime

There were no signs of injury or anything else holding him back ... which is a great sign, considering what he went through last month -- as well as during the 2023-24 season.

The former third-round pick is also recovering from a fractured fibula he suffered against the Denver Broncos in December ... but has shown strong signs of improvement in recent weeks.

Less than a month after being shot, Tank Dell is back on the practice field.



At the front of the line for warmups as the Texans start day 2 of OTAs. pic.twitter.com/xDXfld6x4G — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) May 21, 2024 @ChancellorTV

As we previously reported, the Texans confirmed Dell sustained minor injuries in the Sanford, Fla. shooting at Cabana Live ... requiring medical attention at a nearby hospital.

A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted homicide among other charges ... and cops believe a verbal altercation sparked the incident.