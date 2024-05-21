Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Tank Dell Returns To Texans Practice 3 Weeks After Nightclub Shooting

Tank Dell Returns To Texans Practice ... 3 Weeks After Shooting

NFL star Tank Dell is looking damn near 100% just three weeks after suffering injuries in a nightclub shooting ... rejoining his Houston Texans teammates and crushing it during Tuesday's practice.

No. 3 was front and center during organized team activities ... even taking passes from quarterback C.J. Stroud at one point.

There were no signs of injury or anything else holding him back ... which is a great sign, considering what he went through last month -- as well as during the 2023-24 season.

The former third-round pick is also recovering from a fractured fibula he suffered against the Denver Broncos in December ... but has shown strong signs of improvement in recent weeks.

As we previously reported, the Texans confirmed Dell sustained minor injuries in the Sanford, Fla. shooting at Cabana Live ... requiring medical attention at a nearby hospital.

A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with attempted homicide among other charges ... and cops believe a verbal altercation sparked the incident.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans was thrilled with what he saw on Tuesday ... telling reporters the whole organization is excited to have him back.

