Kourtney Kardashian Recalls 'Terrifying' Fetal Surgery For Baby Rocky

Play video content Hulu

Kourtney Kardashian has shed light on the emergency fetal surgery she had last year that saved her baby's life -- an ordeal that left her panic-stricken.

During "The Kardashians" season 5 premiere Wednesday, Kourtney -- who welcomed her and Travis Barker's little dude Rocky in Nov -- said she felt grateful 'cause a doctor caught something worrisome during a scan 2 months ahead of giving birth.

Kourt said, "Something caught his eye where he wanted me to see a couple of specialists and I had to go in for fetal surgery where they do surgery on the baby, which was terrifying."

She reflected on how things were even more stress-inducing ... Trav was outta the country the night before her surgery. But he hit pause on his tour and jetted back from Scotland pronto once he got wind of what was going down.

KK emphasized timing was everything and expressed immense gratitude for the docs' decisions that saved her baby's life.

Play video content TMZ.com

She also gave docs a shoutout for being super understanding of the traumatic rollercoaster they were on during that tough time ... and how they reassured her the whole ordeal was rare and not at all her fault.

Later, in a confessional, she dished on relying on her "superpower" of staying calm to get her through the surgery -- admitting it wasn't until everything was okay she finally let the tears flow.