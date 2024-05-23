Shohei Ohtani Buys Adam Carolla's Mansion For $7.85 Million

Shohei Ohtani is putting his historic contract to good use -- the Dodgers superstar just snagged a ritzy mansion in Los Angeles for $7.85 million ... a place formerly owned by comedian Adam Carolla.

Details on the deal were released this week ... with the L.A. Times reporting the Japanese two-way athlete is the buyer of the La Cañada Flintridge digs.

The pad -- built in 2013 -- is perfect for a guy like Ohtani. It's a three-story, five-bedroom, six and 1/2-bathroom home that comes with a decked-out kitchen, private movie theater, basketball court and gym ... as well as a pool and spa.

There's also a pretty solid-sized lawn ... and we can already picture his adorable pup, Decoy, running around in the grass.

According to the outlet, Carolla initially listed the awesome spot for $8.99 million last year ... and cut it down to $8.35 million a few months later.

In other words, it was a helluva deal for the face of Major League Baseball!!

As for the location, it's about 20 minutes away from Ohtani's office -- Dodger Stadium -- so his commute won't be an issue at all.

Waiting for your permission to load Vimeo video.

As we previously reported, Shohei inked a massive 10-year, $700 million deal this past offseason after six years with the Los Angeles Angels.