Shohei Ohtani Buys Adam Carolla's Mansion For $7.85 Million
Shohei Ohtani is putting his historic contract to good use -- the Dodgers superstar just snagged a ritzy mansion in Los Angeles for $7.85 million ... a place formerly owned by comedian Adam Carolla.
Details on the deal were released this week ... with the L.A. Times reporting the Japanese two-way athlete is the buyer of the La Cañada Flintridge digs.
The pad -- built in 2013 -- is perfect for a guy like Ohtani. It's a three-story, five-bedroom, six and 1/2-bathroom home that comes with a decked-out kitchen, private movie theater, basketball court and gym ... as well as a pool and spa.
There's also a pretty solid-sized lawn ... and we can already picture his adorable pup, Decoy, running around in the grass.
According to the outlet, Carolla initially listed the awesome spot for $8.99 million last year ... and cut it down to $8.35 million a few months later.
In other words, it was a helluva deal for the face of Major League Baseball!!
As for the location, it's about 20 minutes away from Ohtani's office -- Dodger Stadium -- so his commute won't be an issue at all.
As we previously reported, Shohei inked a massive 10-year, $700 million deal this past offseason after six years with the Los Angeles Angels.
No word on whether Ohtani and his lovely wife, Mamiko, have moved in yet ... but if not, we take it they can't wait to get settled!!