Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Actress Massiel Taveras Says Overzealous Cannes Security Guard Needs Jesus

ACTRESS MASSIEL TAVERAS Cannes Security Guard Needs Jesus ... I Had To Stand My Ground

SETTING MY BOUNDARIES
TMZ.com

Massiel Taveras is still fuming at the security guard who tussled with her at the Cannes Film Festival ... telling TMZ the woman needs to take her butt to church, or at least open a Bible.

We got the Dominican actress Tuesday in Los Angeles and our photog asked her about her incident with the Cannes security guard -- which, as we all saw, got a little testy ... not to mention handsy.

Massiel Taveras
Getty

Massiel tells us she was just trying to get a photo of her dress, the one with a huge image of Jesus Christ, when the security guard intervened ... rushing her along up the stairs.

The way Massiel sees it ... the security guard didn't want her to share the religious message with the media (and the world, presumably) and stepped in aggressively.

Massiel says she knew she had to stand her ground on this issue, so she fought back. Remember, their scuffle played out in front of other celebs and tons of cameras.

2024 Cannes Film Festival Closing Night
Launch Gallery
The Cannes Finale Launch Gallery
Getty

After the skirmish, Massiel says she was told she could not go inside the main room, and instead was shuffled off to a balcony ... where she says she was able to get the picture that led to the whole hullabaloo in the first place.

kelly rowland red carpet heated
Shutterstock

Massiel's foe is the same woman who had beef with Kelly Rowland, South Korean singer/actress Yoona and Ukranian model Sawa Pontyjska. Kelly says race was an issue and Sawa says she's going to sue ... as for Massiel, she's here to push her faith.

Like she says to us here ... the security guard could learn a thing or two from Jesus' teachings -- and she even questions where the Cannes security team's moral allegiance lies.

Jesus Depicted in Art
Launch Gallery
Jesus Depicted in Art Launch Gallery
Getty

Indeed ... it's a matter of good vs. evil for her -- and she's pretty fired up about this one.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later