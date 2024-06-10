'Dancing for the Devil' Alleged Villain Was Investigated by Cops, Cases Closed

The alleged villain covered in Netflix's 'Dancing for the Devil' was the subject of two previous criminal investigations, but neither resulted in any charges ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us two sexual battery cases were filed against Robert Shinn and reported to LAPD in August 2023 -- which tracks with what was covered in the doc ... with some of his accusers coming forward and noting they'd gone to cops.

We're told one of the cases was filed by former 7M member Kylie Douglas, whose story was featured in the doc. Our sources say the LAPD conducted an investigation, and the case eventually landed at the L.A. City Attorney’s Office.

Another case was filed and submitted to the L.A. City Attorney's Office as well last August -- but we're told they ultimately rejected the 2 cases in April this year -- citing insufficient evidence and a significant delay in reporting as the reasons for not bringing any charges.

Shinn has been thrust into the spotlight with the recent release of the doc ... which characterized his org as the "7M TikTok Cult" and raised concerns about dancer Miranda Derrick's involvement with Shinn and his company. He's called BS on these accusations.

Derrick herself pushed back against claims of being brainwashed or controlled by Shinn ... calling it BS and suggesting she's perfectly fine.

Play video content 6/4/24

The doc details how Shinn's management company oversees several TikTok-famous dancers -- and includes allegations from ex-dancers who say Shinn demanded a significant portion of their incomes and isolated them from their family and friends.

Like we said ... Shinn has categorically denied all the claims made in the doc -- and even filed a defamation lawsuit against the accusers featured in the series as well.