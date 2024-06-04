'Dancing for the Devil' Miranda Derrick Addresses Cult Claims from Netflix Doc

Play video content

A new Netflix doc has made people believe that TikTok star Miranda Derrick is in a cult -- but she's calling BS ... and putting out a totally different narrative, suggesting she's just fine.

Miranda hopped online Tuesday to clap back at claims made in 'Dancing for the Devil' -- which characterizes her and others involved with 7M Films as brainwashed sheep that are beholden to an alleged cult leader ... but Miranda says that's simply not the case.

In a short clip on her IG Story Tuesday, Miranda first thanked everyone for their support since the 3-part doc dropped last week ... and then teased a lengthy written statement in the following slides, saying she couldn't spill all the tea due to legal reasons.

In her statement though, she did shoot down the notion she's a mindless zombie that's under the control of 7M and its founder, Robert Shinn, who's also a pastor at a church she attends.

She made it clear she's speaking only on her behalf when saying she doesn't condone abuse in any way -- which seems to be an apparent response to accusations of sexual assault made against Shinn in the doc ... who's painted as a boogeyman in the series.

Miranda calls the doc a one-sided story and says she only asked her family for space to adjust to her new life after dedicating herself to Jesus Christ in 2020 -- which she insists they haven't honored.

MD also addressed specific claims told by her family on the doc ... saying the only reason she started her own IG account was 'cause her sister Melanie locked her out of their shared one.

Miranda noted while attempts to repair the relationship with her family were on the upswing, the doc has thrown a wrench in the works and undone a lot of their progress -- especially 'cause no one wants to be painted as brainwashed and not in control of their life.

Bottom line ... Miranda's doubling down -- saying she's not in harm's way, not being abused, not a victim, and definitely not in a cult.

As detailed in the doc, Shinn has several TikTok-famous dancers under his management company, 7M Films. Former dancers stepped forward publicly, alleging he demanded a significant portion of their incomes and enforced isolation from their family and friends.