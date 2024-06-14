Donald Trump Praises Logan And Jake Paul's Boxing Careers, Legit Fighters!

Logan and Jake Paul might still be fighting for respect in the boxing community, but they got a president's big stamp of approval -- with Donald Trump praising the brothers' accomplishments in the ring.

The Donald spoke at length about his love for combat sports during his sit-down with the WWE Superstar on his "Impaulsive" podcast this week ... and when it came to the Pauls, Trump couldn't say enough good things about the two -- declaring them legitimate pugilists.

In fact, No. 45 proved he's been keeping an eye on their careers by asking Logan if he'd ever take a fight against Jake ... and shockingly, the Maverick admitted there were serious talks for them to book a bout following Mike Tyson's medical emergency.

Speaking of, Trump weighed in on El Gallo's upcoming bout against Iron Mike ... and he seems to be leaning toward Jake's chances against the boxing superstar -- pointing out how Father Time is undefeated.

But it wasn't just boxing -- Trump also peacocked about his UFC knowledge for a bit ... which shouldn't come as a surprise, as the guy has been spotted at numerous fights over the years, and helped the promotion grow early on in its existence.

Play video content 6/1/24 UFC/ESPN+

Trump discussed a number of topics during the conversation ... and also weighed in on Logan trying to book an interview with President Joe Biden.

Trump doubts it'll ever happen ... saying there's less than a one-percent chance Biden's team agrees to it.